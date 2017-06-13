The Apcera Container Management Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today announced that its Apcera Platform has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process the Apcera Platform 2.6 has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vSphere 6 for production environments.

"We are pleased that the Apcera Platform qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that the product has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that the Apcera Platform can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

"By using the Apcera Platform with vSphere 6, organizations can modernize their legacy applications," said Eric Leach, vice president, product management, Apcera. "Organizations can now also run Docker in production with security, stability, resilience and high availability, enabling their infrastructure to become a multi and/or hybrid cloud environment. This allows customers to take advantage of their VMware investments while leveraging containers to develop innovative new applications as well as modernize existing applications without code modifications. Our plan is to provide VMware customers with an easy to use platform for managing their applications across multi and hybrid cloud environments."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

The Apcera Platform can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://solutionexchange.vmware.com/store/products/apcera-platform. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.