NAKIVO Launches v7 Beta with Hyper-V Backup

NAKIVO Inc., one of the fastest-growing virtualization and cloud backup software companies, today announced that NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 Beta is available and can be downloaded at nakivo.com/.

Beta program participants will be able to try the following new features of v7:



Hyper-V Backup: Image-based, forever-incremental, application-aware backup of Hyper-V 2016 and 2012 (R2) VMs.

Hyper-V replication: Image-based, forever-incremental, application-aware replication of Hyper-V 2016 and 2012 (R2) VMs.

vSphere v6.5 support: Backup and replication of VMware vSphere 6.5 VMs.

Active Directory integration: The ability to log in to NAKIVO Backup & Replication with domain credentials.

Skip swap files and partitions: Automated swap file/partition exclusion in Windows-based and Linux-based VMs to improve VM backup speed and reduce backup size.

Activities tab: A summary of activities occurring in the product, such as running jobs, file and object recovery sessions, as well as repository maintenance tasks.

Bulk backup removal: An easy way to delete VM backups in bulk, such as backups that do not belong to any job or backups that are older than a specified time.

Item exclusion from protected containers: Exclusion of individual VMs from protected containers, such as hosts, clusters, and folders.

"NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7 delivers a strong feature set for improving VM data protection and recovery. We are excited to deliver the Beta version to our customers and partners and gain their feedback." said Bruce Talley, CEO and co-founder of NAKIVO.